Joburg water restrictions to remain in place as heatwave hits

JOHANNESBURG - Level one water restrictions remain in place around Johannesburg as heatwave conditions move across Gauteng this week.

Temperatures are expected to peak between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, but Johannesburg Water says residents still need to use water sparingly.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu says the heatwave is likely to strain the city’s water supply.

“That will also have an impact in terms of water provision because we’ll take a lot of strain with regards to water resources. As more people use water, the reservoirs run low. We appeal that people continue to use water sparingly,” Dhludhlu says.

Parents and teachers are being urged to take the heatwave into account as children go about their day at school.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst says, “They’ll be wearing jerseys while playing outside. For a small child to decide when they’re not feeling well isn’t always possible. So, they end up collapsing. By then they’re far into the symptoms of heatstroke.”

