Joao Rodrigues's daughter willing to file complaint over alleged abuse

JOHANNESBURG – Former apartheid-era security policeman Joao Rodrigues's daughter says she hasn't spoken to her father in over 20 years after he allegedly abused her.

Tilana Stander has spoken out about the abuse ordeal, including sexual assault that she endured allegedly at the hands of her father.

Rodrigues is facing prosecution for the death of Ahmed Timol after it was found that Timol was thrown out of a window of the upper floor of then John Vorster Square Police Station in Johannesburg in 1971.

Stander has described how her father would beat her to a point where she bled at the age of eight.

She says the abuse happened when there was no one around in their house.

“It as a horrible feeling coming from school with friends and if I’d go to my friend’s house I’d get this hitting.”

Stander says she has no intention of speaking to her 79-year-old father, whom she says intimidated her as a child.

She says she has not ruled out filing a complaint with the police about the alleged abuse.

“If it comes to that, I’m willing to tell my family of what he did. I want them to hear it from him.”

Stander says she came forward with her story as she is in a process of healing, moreover to encourage other women who have been abused to tell their stories in order to get help.

