Hogan: Zuma was an unprofessional individual

On Tuesday, she told the hearings that former President Jacob Zuma lacked professionalism and often interfered in her work, including forcing her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.

Hogan has described how it was working with Jacob Zuma.

“Virtually, every instance of meeting the president is that there was never an aide present, either you met at his house and the housekeeper would sometimes organise the meetings. There wasn’t professionalism there.”

She says her requests to meet or speak to the then president was often ignored, even when they were meant to address urgent and important matters.

Meanwhile, the former minister is expected to address her axing from the Cabinet in 2010 and clarify whether the Guptas had a hidden hand in her department.

Hogan has told the state capture commission that Zuma forced her hand in the appointment of Gama as Transnet CEO despite him facing serious charges at the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

Hogan has been testifying at the inquiry about her time as minister and how Zuma enabled the Gupta family to capture the state.

Gama was fired from Transnet last month after he was linked to a controversial locomotives tender which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.

Hogan said when she became minister in 2009, the Transnet board recommended Sipho Maseko, who is now Telkom CEO, for the position of chief executive at Transnet.

Hogan said she then informed Zuma about Maseko who she says had an impressive CV.

But she says Zuma didn’t want anyone else appointed as Transnet CEO, except Siyabonga Gama, even though he knew Gama was being investigated for irregularities.

“Chair, I was extremely shocked that the president would not hear of any candidate except Siyabonga Gama. I informed him that he was facing some serious misconduct charges.”

Hogan said Zuma instructed her not to appoint anyone until Gama’s disciplinary hearing was over. She says it was at that point when she realised Zuma was exceeding his authority.

