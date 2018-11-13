Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation
Barbara Hogan has also revealed that when she was fired as the minister, her successor Malusi Gigaba refused to meet with her for a handover meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - Barbara Hogan has described to the state capture commission of inquiry how she was fired as public enterprises minister by former President Jacob Zuma without any explanation.
Hogan is continuing with her testimony at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday.
She told the commission on Monday that Zuma often interfered in her work and tried to force her to make certain appointments at state-owned enterprises.
Hogan has told the commission how she was invited to a meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.
“The president said the NEC had decided that I ought to be redeployed.”
She says no explanation was given.
“And then there was silence. I asked if that was all, and they said ‘yes’. I greeted them and left, the president helped me to open the door because it was jammed.”
Hogan says she was then offered a job as ambassador to Finland, which she declined.
She says this wouldn’t have worked for her partner, the now late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, whom she says spent a lot of time alone due to her ministerial responsibilities.
WATCH: Hogan: Zuma interfered in the appointment of Transnet CEO
Hogan says after she was axed, she spent the whole night and next day clearing her office.
She says after that, she requested her secretary to organise a hand over meeting with Gigaba - who would replace her.
“I then left and I was told the next day that Gigaba declined a meeting with me.”
Hogan also says after her axing, there was a suggestion in the media based on some statements from the ANC and Presidency that she was removed because she was incompetent.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
