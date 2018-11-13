Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation

Barbara Hogan has also revealed that when she was fired as the minister, her successor Malusi Gigaba refused to meet with her for a handover meeting.

FILE: A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 12 November 2018.
FILE: A video screengrab of Barbara Hogan appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 12 November 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Barbara Hogan has described to the state capture commission of inquiry how she was fired as public enterprises minister by former President Jacob Zuma without any explanation.

Hogan is continuing with her testimony at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday.

She told the commission on Monday that Zuma often interfered in her work and tried to force her to make certain appointments at state-owned enterprises.

Hogan has told the commission how she was invited to a meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

“The president said the NEC had decided that I ought to be redeployed.”

She says no explanation was given.

“And then there was silence. I asked if that was all, and they said ‘yes’. I greeted them and left, the president helped me to open the door because it was jammed.”

Hogan says she was then offered a job as ambassador to Finland, which she declined.

She says this wouldn’t have worked for her partner, the now late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, whom she says spent a lot of time alone due to her ministerial responsibilities.

WATCH: Hogan: Zuma interfered in the appointment of Transnet CEO

Hogan has also revealed that when she was fired as the minister, her successor Malusi Gigaba refused to meet with her for a handover meeting.

Hogan says after she was axed, she spent the whole night and next day clearing her office.

She says after that, she requested her secretary to organise a hand over meeting with Gigaba - who would replace her.

“I then left and I was told the next day that Gigaba declined a meeting with me.”

Hogan also says after her axing, there was a suggestion in the media based on some statements from the ANC and Presidency that she was removed because she was incompetent.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA