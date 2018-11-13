Hannah Cornelius’s killers 'failed to demonstrate remorse for actions'
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben Van Niekerk have received life sentences for Cornelius’s rape and murder.
CAPE TOWN - The murder of slain Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius has been described as violent, vengeful and filled with vicious intent.
These were the words of Judge Roshenie Allie as she sentenced the 21-year-old student’s killers in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
Witbooi and Parsons were slapped with an additional 25 years behind bars for attempting to murder Marsh, while Van Niekerk was handed a 20-year sentence for the same crime.
A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, has received 15 years for the robbery of the two victims and seven years for kidnappings.
#HannahCornelius Cheers as sentence is handed down. LI pic.twitter.com/O2Ncat7IKS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
Allie says there’s no doubt the accused were consistent and lucid in their modus operandi and failed to demonstrate true remorse for their actions.
She says that while Hannah Cornelius suffered a harrowing death, her friend Cheslin Marsh has been scarred for life due to physical injuries sustained in the attack.
#HannahCornelius Cheslin Marsh says he can now try to move forward with his life. LI pic.twitter.com/Chr9uRHA76— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
Marsh smiled from ear to ear when a sentence was handed down. He says he’s happy justice has been served and he can finally work on moving forward.
“I feel I can now move one, focus on what I want to do and how I can live my life. My plans are going to continue next year again.”
Monday’s ruling is the third in the past week in femicide crimes.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to the four men.
WATCH: Hannah Cornelius remembered for bringing joy into people's lives
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
