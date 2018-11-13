Zondo grants Gordhan application to move state capture inquiry appearance

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will now only appear before the state capture commission next week Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he granted Gordhan‘s application to move his appearance from Thursday to next week.

While the deputy chief justice did not give reasons for this change, it could have something to do with the fact that the minister has been subpoenaed to appear before the Public Protector on Thursday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)