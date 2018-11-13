Gerard Butler takes in victims of wildfires
The 48-year-old star's Malibu home was damaged in the blaze, but he has revealed his heartbreak for those who are suffering more, while revealing he has been doing what he can to help.
LONDON -300 actor Gerard Butler has taken in other victims of the wildfires in California despite his own Malibu home being damaged in the blaze.
The 48-year-old star's Malibu home was damaged in the blaze, but he has revealed his heartbreak for those who are suffering more, while revealing he has been doing what he can to help.
Speaking to Backgrid, he said: "I'm OK, I just came from my property and it could've been worse. A lot of it's damage, but to be honest I feel bad for ... so many communities here that are trailer parks, suburban working-class houses that are completely destroyed.
"People have lost everything, and we have some of them staying at our house right now. It's just really sad, you know, because people give their lives to get to a place like this. I've lost a lot of belongings, but I haven't lost everything."
The 300 actor has taken to social media to encourage people to give what they can to help those in need, and described himself as "one of the lucky ones".
He wrote on Instagram: "My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.
View this post on Instagram
Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California. I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch. I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes. Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California. There's a Go Fund Me to help people across the state affected by the fires. Please join me if you can. Link in bio. gofundme.com/cause/californiafires
"I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch.
"I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes. Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California."
He directed fans to the Go Fund Me donations page at Gofundme.com/cause/californiafires.
Butler is one of a number of big-name stars who has suffered at the hands of the wildfires.
Jessica Simpson - who has kids Maxwell (six) and Ace (five) and is currently pregnant with her third child - has been evacuated from her family home.
She wrote on Instagram: "Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires. We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. (sic)"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
King Monada's new track 'Idibala' sweeps the globe
-
Gigaba channels his wokeness, quotes Kendrick Lamar in Budget speech
-
Lotto results: Saturday 10 November 2018
-
Powerball results: 9 November 2018
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Quantum leap for mass as science redefines the kilogram
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.