Gerard Butler takes in victims of wildfires

The 48-year-old star's Malibu home was damaged in the blaze, but he has revealed his heartbreak for those who are suffering more, while revealing he has been doing what he can to help.

LONDON -300 actor Gerard Butler has taken in other victims of the wildfires in California despite his own Malibu home being damaged in the blaze.

Speaking to Backgrid, he said: "I'm OK, I just came from my property and it could've been worse. A lot of it's damage, but to be honest I feel bad for ... so many communities here that are trailer parks, suburban working-class houses that are completely destroyed.

"People have lost everything, and we have some of them staying at our house right now. It's just really sad, you know, because people give their lives to get to a place like this. I've lost a lot of belongings, but I haven't lost everything."

The 300 actor has taken to social media to encourage people to give what they can to help those in need, and described himself as "one of the lucky ones".

He wrote on Instagram: "My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.

"I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch.

"I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes. Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California."

He directed fans to the Go Fund Me donations page at Gofundme.com/cause/californiafires.

Butler is one of a number of big-name stars who has suffered at the hands of the wildfires.

Jessica Simpson - who has kids Maxwell (six) and Ace (five) and is currently pregnant with her third child - has been evacuated from her family home.

She wrote on Instagram: "Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires. We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. (sic)"