Enzo Pietropaolo’s brother set to testify as murder trial continues

Enzo Pietropaolo’s murder trial got underway in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. He is accused of killing his estranged wife Manuela Pietropaolo.

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday, 13 November, marks a year since Manuela Pietropaolo was brutally murdered at her Brackenhurst home, and her husband accused of killing her has pleaded not guilty for her murder.

The former top banker told the court that he fired several shots after he was provoked.

The State called its first witness on Monday, Enzo Pietropaolo’s youngest son, who was living with Manuela at the time of her death.

He told the court that there was no reason for the accused to arrive at his mother’s house on the night of the crime.

He also testified that his parents had been separated for three years and were not living together.

The trial continues on Tuesday with the accused’s brother set to testify.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)