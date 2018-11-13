Dept admits overcrowding an issue at Rahima Moosa hospital

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases conducted an investigation at the facility after nine infants died following the outbreak earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says no bacteria has been found to have triggered a deadly disease at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases conducted an investigation at the facility after nine infants died following a Necrotizing Enterocolitis bacterial outbreak earlier this year. The disease mostly affects the intestine of a premature infant, which then leads to local infection.

The hospital attended to 43 cases between March and July.

The department's Medupi Modisane said: “Overcrowding is indeed an issue, but it wasn’t why it was sparked. Overcrowding is a result of patients from across the country and other countries. The system hasn’t grown in tandem with population growth.”

