CT court hears how Modack & co-accused allegedly extorted money from restaurant
Bradley Dijkers who was the brand manager at the Grande Cafe is testifying in the trial of Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Regional Court is hearing evidence of how a group of suspected criminal underworld figures allegedly extorted money from a restaurant at the Table Bay Harbour.
The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, money laundering and providing a security service without being a registered service provider.
Modack is believed to have led a grouping who forcibly took over security from a separate faction, which coerced nightclubs and restaurants in the city to pay them.
Dijkers says on the day of a summer event that took place at the Grande Cafe last November, the four accused and Carl Lackay arrived at the restaurant.
Dijkers claims this was a day after they demanded R150,000 for extra security costs.
He says accused number two, Booysen, addressed him and the general manager, informing them that they had to pay, as his associate Modack had extra security costs.
The witness tells the court he informed the men that they only had the authorisation to pay R50,000 but he testifies that Modack informed them that the amount was insufficient.
He says the general manager offered R80,000 but Modack wanted R100,000.
Dijkers says Booysen then decided on a sum of R90,000, which had to be paid in cash by midnight.
