CT ANC rejects Plato's new mayoral committee

The party held a press conference on Tuesday where they shared their views on the new committee.

The ANC caucus in Cape Town held a press briefing on Tuesday, 13 November 2018, saying it rejects the new mayoral committee of Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The ANC caucus in Cape Town held a press briefing on Tuesday, 13 November 2018, saying it rejects the new mayoral committee of Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Cape Town says it rejects the new mayoral committee (mayco) of Cape Town.

The party held a press conference on Tuesday where they shared their views on the new committee.

Mayor Dan Plato unveiled his new mayco on Sunday.

The party says the mayco is incapable of providing services to all communities and will only benefit a few affluent pockets.

The ANC’s Xolani Sotashe says this mayco is a serious threat to the transformation of the City of Cape Town.

He says this team has no experience in government, referring to Sharon Cottle, mayco member for Corporate Services, and Felicity Purchase, mayco member for Transport and Urban Development Authority.

Speaking about Plato, Sotashe says there’s no new mayor in Cape Town, just a recycled one, who left his job unfinished in 2011.

“Blikkiesdorp is Dan Plato’s legacy. He promised people that they would station there for a few months, yet they are still there. The open plots in Khayelitsha are also Dan Plato’s legacy. When he left in 2011, he never told us what he is going to do about his legacy, and now he is back," he said.

The party warned that they will turn up the heat and meet Plato on the streets.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

