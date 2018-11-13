CT ANC rejects Plato's new mayoral committee
The party held a press conference on Tuesday where they shared their views on the new committee.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Cape Town says it rejects the new mayoral committee (mayco) of Cape Town.
The party held a press conference on Tuesday where they shared their views on the new committee.
Mayor Dan Plato unveiled his new mayco on Sunday.
The party says the mayco is incapable of providing services to all communities and will only benefit a few affluent pockets.
#ANCCapeTown The ANC Caucus in Cape Town says it rejects the new Mayoral Committee of Cape Town. KP pic.twitter.com/BB7PixZ0cY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 13, 2018
The ANC’s Xolani Sotashe says this mayco is a serious threat to the transformation of the City of Cape Town.
He says this team has no experience in government, referring to Sharon Cottle, mayco member for Corporate Services, and Felicity Purchase, mayco member for Transport and Urban Development Authority.
Speaking about Plato, Sotashe says there’s no new mayor in Cape Town, just a recycled one, who left his job unfinished in 2011.
“Blikkiesdorp is Dan Plato’s legacy. He promised people that they would station there for a few months, yet they are still there. The open plots in Khayelitsha are also Dan Plato’s legacy. When he left in 2011, he never told us what he is going to do about his legacy, and now he is back," he said.
The party warned that they will turn up the heat and meet Plato on the streets.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
Ramaphosa appoints Blade Nzimande as acting Home Affairs Minister
-
[VIDEO] Caught on camera: Fatal Welkom hijacking
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.