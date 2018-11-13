Court rules interviews for NPA head be open to the public
R2K has taken the matter to court, saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.
JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court has granted Right 2 Know's application that interviews for head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) be held in public.
The lobby group took the matter to court, saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.
The names of 12 candidates have been put forward to head the NPA after National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams was forced to step down.
The High Court had ruled that the matter was urgent and should be heard.
The Right 2 Know’s Thami Nkosi said: “These interviews are public knowledge so that the public can have a say on which candidate they think will best represent their interest. This is a public body that should serve for the public’s good. For us, it’s about the public’s interest and for them to weigh in.”
