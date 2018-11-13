Court rules bid for open NDDP interviews is urgent
The campaign has taken the matter to court saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.
JOHANNESBURG - The case involving the Right to Know Campaign (R2K) and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the process to appoint a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head will now be heard in the High Court in Pretoria this afternoon.
R2K has taken the matter to court saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.
The names of 12 candidates have been put forward to head the NPA after National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams was forced to step down. The court has ruled that the matter is urgent and will be heard this afternoon.
R2K’s Mluleki Marongo said: “They’ve made a ruling on the first point of urgency, remember that the president wanted the case to be dismissed because he said we self-created the urgency. The judges agreed that the matter is urgent because the interviews are tomorrow.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Amor Vittone walks away with TV set from Joost van der Westhuizen’s 2015 will
-
Hogan details how she was axed by Zuma without explanation
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 20 cow heads
-
Police hunt suspects who shot dead Welkom man in parking lot
-
Zondo grants Gordhan application to move state capture inquiry appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.