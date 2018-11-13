Court rules bid for open NDDP interviews is urgent

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Court rules bid for open NDDP interviews is urgent

The campaign has taken the matter to court saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.

FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving the Right to Know Campaign (R2K) and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the process to appoint a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head will now be heard in the High Court in Pretoria this afternoon.

R2K has taken the matter to court saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.

The names of 12 candidates have been put forward to head the NPA after National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams was forced to step down. The court has ruled that the matter is urgent and will be heard this afternoon.

R2K’s Mluleki Marongo said: “They’ve made a ruling on the first point of urgency, remember that the president wanted the case to be dismissed because he said we self-created the urgency. The judges agreed that the matter is urgent because the interviews are tomorrow.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA