Court rules bid for open NDDP interviews is urgent

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving the Right to Know Campaign (R2K) and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the process to appoint a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head will now be heard in the High Court in Pretoria this afternoon.

R2K has taken the matter to court saying the media must be allowed to have access to the decision-making process.

The names of 12 candidates have been put forward to head the NPA after National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams was forced to step down. The court has ruled that the matter is urgent and will be heard this afternoon.

R2K’s Mluleki Marongo said: “They’ve made a ruling on the first point of urgency, remember that the president wanted the case to be dismissed because he said we self-created the urgency. The judges agreed that the matter is urgent because the interviews are tomorrow.”

