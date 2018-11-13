Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank.

The SA Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority brought the application, which was unopposed.

The central bank placed VBS under curatorship earlier in 2018 due to increasing liquidity challenges.

The final straw for the Reserve Bank is a report penned by Advocate Terry Motau, which reveals how more than 50 people and companies stole almost R2 billion from the bank over a three-year period.

The Reserve Bank says the liquidation of the scandal-ridden bank will be in the interest of all parties.

It says this will also allow a liquidator to use laws on insolvency and the Companies Act for the recommendations of the report by Motau to be effected.