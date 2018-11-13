Comic book fans across CT mourn the loss of Stan Lee

The Marvel legend died on Monday at Cedars Senai Medical Centre in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

CAPE TOWN - Comic book enthusiasts across the City of Cape Town are grieving the loss of legendary writer, editor and Marvel Cinematic Universe comics publisher Stan Lee.

He died early on Monday morning at Cedars Senai Medical Centre in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

Since starting out in 1939, he’s played a pivotal role in creating Black Panther, Spider-Man, the X-men, Thor and many other countless characters.

Readers Den’s Nizar Abrahams says he credits Lee for creating this world he could escape to.

“Although we knew that he was ageing, somehow we felt that that was one of his superpowers that he’ll never die. To experience it today is heartbreaking. I think all fans worldwide are in the same boat, we’re in this dark space.”

Award-winning author and best-selling comic writer Lauren Beukes says he’s left an indelible mark on modern pop culture.

“He was very inspiring in his work, and there’s message in his work, which was all for social justice and heroes being the best possible versions of ourselves. The saddest thing to me is not the incredible legacy that he left behind, but that there were people trying to take advantage of him at the end,” Beukes said.

Another local comic writer, award-winning illustrator and designer Dale Halverson says he’s saddened by Lee’s passing.

“His books made me feel less alone growing up and as an adult, I couldn’t help being infected by the enthusiasm and positivity he brought to almost everything he touched. I’d like to end this by just saying to Stan Lee: Excelsior!”

WATCH: Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies