City of CT considers introducing 24-hour traffic service

JP Smith says there’s a need for a greater traffic presence between midnight and 6am to tackle drunk driving, reckless, negligent driving and general criminality.

FILE: Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter
FILE: Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its considering introducing a 24-hour traffic service in the city.

Currently, the City’s Metro Police Department is the only 24-hour enforcement service and part of its mandate is traffic and by-law enforcement.

But the municipality says this department is not able to keep up with the demand on its own.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says there’s a need for a greater traffic presence between midnight and 6am to tackle drunk driving, reckless, negligent driving and general criminality.

Smith says if it does pull through, it will cost R166 million.

“The current proposal to expand the Traffic Department is being seriously considered. However, the implementation, thereof, is budget dependent. A 24-hour service will require more staff and resources like vehicles, uniforms, firearms etc. So, any 24-hour rollout needs to be properly funded to ensure that it’s effective,” says Smith.

Smith says this could be implemented in the next three years. He adds that they are at a stage in determining the feasibility of such a service and what would be required.

As at the end of August 2018, there were 664 uniformed traffic officers in Cape Town.

LISTEN: Cape Town to introduce 24-hour traffic service?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

