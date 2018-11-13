Cause of deadly Denel explosion still under investigation
Three independent investigations have been launched to probe the explosion at the propellant blending unit outside Somerset West that claimed the lives of eight workers.
CAPE TOWN - The cause of an explosion that killed eight workers at an arms manufacturing plant outside Somerset West is still under investigation.
More than two months after the tragedy at Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot in Macassar sent shockwaves through the surrounding community, investigators are still hard at work to determine what triggered the blast.
Three independent investigations have been launched to probe the explosion at the propellant blending unit that claimed the lives of eight workers.
On 7 September, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan visited the site where he elaborated on the sensitive nature of the probe.
“The investigations themselves are being conducted by the South African Police Service, the Department of Labour and an independent specialist appointed by the company with the prior approval of Denel, so that you have an independent view on what might have been the cause of the explosion,” says Gordhan.
At the same time, Gordhan emphasised the investigation may take anything between a few weeks to a couple of months to conclude.
Management of the arms manufacturing plant says they will provide feedback regarding the incident as soon as the information becomes available.
WATCH: Rheinmetall Denel Munitions blast victims honoured
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
