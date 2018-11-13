Baxter: Bafana have enough talent to beat Nigeria again

Asked if he feared the Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says there is no room for any fear in a crucial Afcon qualifier.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter was in a buoyant mood at the team’s arrival press conference in Fourways ahead of their crucial Afcon qualifier against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday.

South Africa are yet to taste defeat in the Afcon qualifiers campaign but a goalless draw away to Seychelles has put some pressure on the side, especially with third-placed Libya breathing down their necks.

Bafana are second in Group E behind Nigeria who are seeking revenge after Baxter’s men beat them 2-0 in Uyo last year for their first ever home loss to South Africa, thanks to a brace from Tokelo Rantie.

Since then, Nigeria have improved remarkedly and they had a decent showing at this year’s Fifa World Cup in Russia. On the other hand, Bafana have blown hot and cold and have lost a number of influential players to injury but despite the number of injuries, Baxter believes that he has enough talent at his disposal to beat Nigeria at the FNB Stadium.

“We have enough talent and desire in this squad. I think if we can structure a proper game plan together this week, we will be confident and not complacent by the time we run out onto FNB Stadium on Saturday.”

Though Baxter is confident about his squad’s abilities, he is conscious that Nigeria will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Nigeria are confident and since we beat them last time they are unbeaten, and will no doubt want to seek revenge for that loss to us.”

“Everybody knows the injuries we have in the squad, but I don’t want to dwell on those too much. As much as we respect Nigeria, there is no room for fear and we do not fear them at all.”

Kickoff at the FNB Stadium is at 15:30.