Bantwana raring to go in opening under 17 World Cup match

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Women’s under 17 side are buzzing ahead of their opening World Cup match against their Group B opponents Mexico on Tuesday night.

This is Bantwana’s first appearance at the highest stage since the 2010 tournament.

Head coach Simphiwe Dludlu says her side are eager to get the tournament going but know that the match against Mexico will not be an easy task at all.

“We are really excited to be back in the World Cup again. The last time we were here was eight years ago, and we didn’t do so well. We’re a developing country in terms of where women’s football is concerned; but we are really excited to do well against Mexico in our opening game of the group.”

In 2010 Bantwana failed to progress out of their group and finished 16th overall. They didn’t qualify for the last three editions of the under 17 World Cup but 2018 provides them with an opportunity to put the ghosts of 2010 in the past.

Dludlu says that she wants her girls to enjoy the experience of a World Cup event.

“I want the girls to understand that all that matters are them enjoying this experience and trying to do their best all the time. When you enjoy your game, you become a better player and better person so all they must do is enjoy this experience.”

Bantwana will also take on 2016 runners-up Japan and then Brazil in their final two Group B games.