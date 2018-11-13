38 people arrested for public violence in Vredenburg protests

Some disgruntled residents took their frustrations over alleged poor service delivery and a lack of formal housing to the streets on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - More than 30 people have been arrested during a protest in Vredenburg in the West Coast.

A police officer was injured in the demonstration.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Twenty-eight males and 10 females, aged between 20 and 59, were arrested on charges of public violence. They are due to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court soon.”