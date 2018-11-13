38 people arrested for public violence in Vredenburg protests
Local
Some disgruntled residents took their frustrations over alleged poor service delivery and a lack of formal housing to the streets on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - More than 30 people have been arrested during a protest in Vredenburg in the West Coast.
Some disgruntled residents took their frustrations over alleged poor service delivery and a lack of formal housing to the streets on Tuesday.
A police officer was injured in the demonstration.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Twenty-eight males and 10 females, aged between 20 and 59, were arrested on charges of public violence. They are due to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court soon.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.