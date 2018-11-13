2 young South Africans to deliver TED talks in NY

Boipelo Moagi and Ayanda Bokaba have been invited to the Big Apple to deliver their talks.

CAPE TOWN - Two bright young South Africans will be gracing the stage at TED-Ed in New York this weekend.

Boipelo Moagi and Ayanda Bokaba have been invited to the ‘Big Apple’ to deliver their talks.

Bokaba, aged 12, who is in grade 6 will be talking about how criticism affects people’s confidence.

“Maybe if they compare themselves towards someone else, that could really affect their confidence and think someone else is better than them and they end up pushing all of that onto themselves,” she said.

The event runs from 17-18 November 2018.