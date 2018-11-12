Zondo urges media to stop publishing leaked inquiry documents
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reminded the media that leaking statements submitted to the state capture inquiry before witnesses have testified is a criminal offence.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again called on media organisations to desist from publishing leaked statements submitted to state capture inquiry.
"I urge the media and everyone to observe Regulation 113 and desist from disseminating or publishing witness statements or portion thereof before the witnesses have given evidence at the hearing."
Zondo made the appeal before the commencement of the commission on Monday morning where former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan is testifying.
This comes after details of current Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's sworn affidavit were widely circulated.
WATCH: Barbara Hogan gives evidence at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
