Woman who lost house in S Cape fire hopes to have house by January
Fiela Makelie, her husband, their five children and two grandchildren are homeless.
CAPE TOWN – A woman who lost her home in a wildfire in the Garden Route is hoping to have a place to call her own by January.
Fiela Makelie, her husband, their five children and two grandchildren are homeless.
Two weeks ago, a blaze gutted their house near Knysna.
It was one of several fires which raged between George and Knynsa. Eight people died in the fires.
Makelie, who is staying with her family at a community hall, says that for now, they are doing fine.
“They told us we’ve to stay here for now because we hard they’re going to start building in January. The municipality will be building houses in January.”
WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Cyclist dies at Telkom 947 MTB Challenge
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Barbara Hogan to return to state capture inquiry to give testimony
-
Weather service issues heatwave warnings for Gauteng this week
-
Nothing untoward about David Mabuza's Russia trip - Deputy President's office
-
Images, security around prisoner living in luxury being investigated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.