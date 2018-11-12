Woman who lost house in S Cape fire hopes to have house by January

Fiela Makelie, her husband, their five children and two grandchildren are homeless.

CAPE TOWN – A woman who lost her home in a wildfire in the Garden Route is hoping to have a place to call her own by January.

Two weeks ago, a blaze gutted their house near Knysna.

It was one of several fires which raged between George and Knynsa. Eight people died in the fires.

Makelie, who is staying with her family at a community hall, says that for now, they are doing fine.

“They told us we’ve to stay here for now because we hard they’re going to start building in January. The municipality will be building houses in January.”

