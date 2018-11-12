WCED dismisses 'fake' statement saying life science paper stolen

The statement, which appears to be from the department, claims that the exam paper has been hacked from its website. The statement is doing the rounds on social media and in WhatsApp groups.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says a statement stating that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) life science paper has been stolen by a hacker is untrue.

The statement, which appears to be from the department, claims that the exam paper has been hacked from its website.

The statement is doing the rounds on social media and in WhatsApp groups.

Candidates across the province wrote life sciences paper two on Monday morning.

Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver says exam papers are not stored on a website.

“We condemn these selfish acts that aim to distract learners and cause questions around the integrity of their examinations. We understand the distribution of the fake press statement has been a cause of alarm among our NSC candidates. We wish to assure them that reports are fake and encourage them to remain focused for the last couple of weeks of the NSC.”

She adds that there's also a fake news report doing the rounds that the geography paper one needs to be rewritten. Shelver says this is also not true.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)