[WATCH LIVE] Barbara Hogan continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Local
Hogan’s testimony is expected to offer clarity on what happened in 2010 when she was removed from her position during a Cabinet reshuffle.
CAPE TOWN - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is continuing to give evidence at the state capture inquiry on Monday afternoon.
The inquiry has been tasked with investigating claims of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes that allegedly benefited the Guptas and others linked to former President Jacob Zuma.
So far, Hogan has implicated the ANC’s deployment committee and Zuma.
WATCH: Barbara Hogan continues testimony at state capture inquiry
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
