Vlakfontein murder suspect Ernest Mabaso makes U-turn in bail bid

Ernest Mabaso is now set to bring a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court.

Ernest Mabaso (head in hands) and Fita Khupe (right) appear in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 12 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Ernest Mabaso (head in hands) and Fita Khupe (right) appear in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 12 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – One of the accused in the Vlakfontein murders who had abandoned his bail application has made an about turn.

Ernest Mabaso is now set to bring a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court.

Mabaso last week said he didn’t want bail because he feared for his life.

His co-accused, Fita Khupe, also applied for bail on Monday. Their case has been postponed to next week.

The State was taken by surprise when by multiple-murder accused Mabaso made a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court.

The State says it needs more time to prepare for Mabaso’s application.

Mabaso and Khupe face seven charges of premeditated murder and theft.

Mabaso also faces an additional three counts of rape.

The motive for the killings is still unknown.

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was also in court today.

