Vlakfontein murder suspect Ernest Mabaso makes U-turn in bail bid
Ernest Mabaso is now set to bring a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court.
JOHANNESBURG – One of the accused in the Vlakfontein murders who had abandoned his bail application has made an about turn.
Mabaso last week said he didn’t want bail because he feared for his life.
His co-accused, Fita Khupe, also applied for bail on Monday. Their case has been postponed to next week.
The State was taken by surprise when by multiple-murder accused Mabaso made a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court.
#VlakfonteinBail Fita Khupe and Ernest Mabaso are both in court despite only Khupe applying for bail. Ernest with hands on his head and covering his face. BD pic.twitter.com/FLHoip45fN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
#Vlakfontein Full house in Lenasia Mag court this morning. AJ pic.twitter.com/zLFumeiP80— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
#VlakfonteinBail tactical police inside court. Court room packed with community members. Also there’s a tactical team here. Police won’t say whom there here for. BD pic.twitter.com/jYJr4lesFF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2018
The State says it needs more time to prepare for Mabaso’s application.
Mabaso and Khupe face seven charges of premeditated murder and theft.
Mabaso also faces an additional three counts of rape.
The motive for the killings is still unknown.
Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was also in court today.
