Vlakfontein murder accused expected to formally apply for bail

Fita Khupe (61) is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and theft.

JOHANNESBURG – One of the men accused of killing seven people in Vlakfontein is expected to bring a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday.

Sixty-one-year-old Fita Khupe is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and theft.

His co-accused Ernest Mabaso will not be applying for bail.

The State has indicated that it will be opposing Khupe's bail application.

The two accused have been remanded in custody following their first appearance last week.

Mabaso, who faces three charges of rape, abandoned his bail application claiming that he fears for his life.

They were arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of three women and four children from the same family in Vlakfontein last month.

The victims were laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday last week.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)