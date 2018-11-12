Vlakfontein murder accused expected to formally apply for bail
Fita Khupe (61) is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and theft.
JOHANNESBURG – One of the men accused of killing seven people in Vlakfontein is expected to bring a formal bail application at Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday.
Sixty-one-year-old Fita Khupe is facing seven counts of premeditated murder and theft.
His co-accused Ernest Mabaso will not be applying for bail.
The State has indicated that it will be opposing Khupe's bail application.
The two accused have been remanded in custody following their first appearance last week.
Mabaso, who faces three charges of rape, abandoned his bail application claiming that he fears for his life.
They were arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of three women and four children from the same family in Vlakfontein last month.
The victims were laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday last week.
WATCH: NPA confident of solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Cyclist dies at Telkom 947 MTB Challenge
-
Big week for Gordhan with Mkhwebane meeting, Zondo Commission appearance
-
Weather service issues heatwave warnings for Gauteng this week
-
Barbara Hogan to return to state capture inquiry to give testimony
-
SACP: Claims of R3m VBS Bank payment baseless
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.