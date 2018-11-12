Vlakfontein community: 2 murder accused must also die

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Vlakfontein community: 2 murder accused must also die

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe briefly appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates court on Monday where the matter was postponed to next week.

Ernest Mabaso (head in hands) and Fita Khupe (right) appear in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 12 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Ernest Mabaso (head in hands) and Fita Khupe (right) appear in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 12 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Angry community members have warned against the granting of bail to two men accused of multiple murders in Vlakfontein in southern Johannesburg.

This comes after Ernest Mabaso, one of the accused, made an about turn, saying he will now be applying for bail.

He had abandoned his bail application last week claiming he feared for his life.

The two men briefly appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates court on Monday where the matter was postponed to next week.

A large crowd of community members gathered outside the court as proceedings got underway.

They had a clear message to the two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein last month: “We’re very angry, we want to kill them the way like they killed that family. They must also die.”

Mabaso and Fita Khupe face seven charges of premeditated murder and one of theft. Mabaso also faces the additional charges of rape.

Their bail applications are set to be heard next week Tuesday.

WATCH: Vlakfontein murders: 1 accused changes stance on bail, case postponed

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA