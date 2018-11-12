Vlakfontein community: 2 murder accused must also die
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe briefly appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates court on Monday where the matter was postponed to next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Angry community members have warned against the granting of bail to two men accused of multiple murders in Vlakfontein in southern Johannesburg.
This comes after Ernest Mabaso, one of the accused, made an about turn, saying he will now be applying for bail.
He had abandoned his bail application last week claiming he feared for his life.
A large crowd of community members gathered outside the court as proceedings got underway.
They had a clear message to the two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein last month: “We’re very angry, we want to kill them the way like they killed that family. They must also die.”
Mabaso and Fita Khupe face seven charges of premeditated murder and one of theft. Mabaso also faces the additional charges of rape.
Their bail applications are set to be heard next week Tuesday.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murders: 1 accused changes stance on bail, case postponed
