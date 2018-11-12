Victoria Beckham will watch the Spice Girls in concert

The 44-year-old star passed up on the opportunity to join Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C on stage for their series of UK stadium shows next year.

LONDON - Victoria Beckham may not be joining the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour but she is going to go and watch her bandmates perform and is very excited for them.

The 44-year-old star - better known as Posh Spice from her time in the group - passed up on the opportunity to join Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C on stage for their series of UK stadium shows next year.

Speaking to Extra at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, she said: "I have so much going on with my business and my family, I think the girls are going to do a great job, they have great things planned, and I am looking forward to it."

Asked specifically if she'll be in the audience at one or more of the concerts, she replied: "Absolutely! I am very, very excited for them."

The singer-turned-fashion designer was honoured at the ceremony with the Fashion Icon Award and pinned her eponymous label's success to the girl power mantra she lived by at the height of the Spice Girls' popularity in the 1990s.

She said: "I love what I do, and it started with girl power all those years ago and now it's the same message but its empowering women through fashion. What I love to do is make women feel like the best version of themselves, so to get an award for something I really love doing is very exciting."

Although Beckham has decided not to get back on stage with her bandmates, upon hearing the news being announced she took to Instagram to wish the girls all the success with the shows.

She wrote: "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X (sic)"