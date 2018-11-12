Vermeulen, Specman in Bulls wider Super Rugby training squad

Duane Vermeulen returns to South Africa after a long spell with French club Toulon and a shorter one with Kuboto Spears in Japan.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls have named a 50-man wider training squad for next year’s Super Rugby competition, which features Springbok Duane Vermeulen and Blitzboks speedster Rosko Specman.

Vermeulen returns to South Africa after a long spell with French club Toulon and a shorter one with Kubota Spears in Japan, in a move that forms part of the Springboks' preparations for the World Cup in Japan next year.

Specman is no stranger to the 15-man format as he started his rugby career with the Sharks and then the Pumas before a successful term with the South African Sevens side that won a Bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games as well as back to back World Sevens Series titles.

South African rugby fans were delighted at the news that former Springbok winger Cornel Hendricks’s heart problems are behind him and had signed a contract with the Pretoria Union. The 30-year-old also features in the wider training group.

The Bulls also confirmed that a deal for Springbok hooker Schalk Britz is in its final stage and will be announced in due course.