Van Niekerk: Proteas batting a downer

CAPE TOWN - Proteas women’s captain Dané van Niekerk admitted their batting is a concern ahead of their first match in the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 against Sri Lanka.

South Africa have not had a great build-up to the tournament, losing to both Pakistan and Australia with the batting, in particular, performing poorly. Totals of 72/9 and 79/9 will not instil fear into their rivals. Van Niekerk was honest about her teams batting woes.

“The batting is a big downer at the moment for us, having said that we have a very strong batting line-up. It's just getting us all to click together at one point and, hopefully, we can do well. As a batting unit, we need to step up and we actually have been speaking in depth about what we want to achieve.

“I think our bowling unit has been brilliant so far. I can’t fault the bowling. It’s just getting the batting to fire altogether, but I think we can do that. We have the firepower.”

St. Lucia is the venue for the campaign opener, but the island has been plagued by rain. There have been no matches played in St. Lucia so far because of rain, leaving Sri Lanka and England to share points in their tournament opener on Saturday.

The Proteas were fortunate to finally fit an hour of training on Sunday. Van Niekerk says they toured the Caribbean last month so they have no excuses about preparation.

“Obviously, it'a not ideal. But nobody can play weatherman and predict the weather. We’ve had some brilliant preparation for the World Cup. We had a month here, so we can’t complain about the preparation. At the end of the day, it’s a World Cup. You just need to sharpen up on your skills.”

South Africa is in Group A which also includes defending champions West Indies and World T20 Qualifier winners Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

