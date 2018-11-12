Springbok Women look to improve against Spain
The Springboks went down 19-5 against Wales in Cardiff in their first Test since the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, they trailed 12-5 for most of the second half.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s assistant coach Eddie Myners said there was a deep desire within the team to improve on their performance when they face Spain on Saturday after an encouraging reintroduction to Test rugby last week.
The Springboks went down 19-5 against Wales in Cardiff in their first Test since the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, they trailed 12-5 for most of the second half.
Myners’ was very positive as the team began their preparations for Spain.
“The mood in the camp is great and the players are really looking forward to the match. We took several positives from the game against Wales, and there is a desire throughout the squad to improve on that performance this week.”
“We had 56% possession and 47% territory in that match, but we were unable to convert that pressure into points. The players certainly learned that this is the golden rule of Test rugby. The other encouraging aspects we took from that performance were the quality of our defence, breakdowns and lineouts, and we will certainly look to build on that this week.”
The match kicks off at 6:30 pm on Saturday, thereafter the Boks will face Italy in their final Test of the tour.
Popular in Sport
-
947 Cycle Challenge organisers shocked by cyclist's death
-
Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
-
Injured Godin could miss Brazil, France and Barcelona
-
Free State Stars part ways with Eymael
-
Vermeulen, Specman in Bulls wider Super Rugby training squad
-
Masutha quits Black Leopards job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.