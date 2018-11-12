Springbok Women look to improve against Spain

The Springboks went down 19-5 against Wales in Cardiff in their first Test since the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, they trailed 12-5 for most of the second half.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s assistant coach Eddie Myners said there was a deep desire within the team to improve on their performance when they face Spain on Saturday after an encouraging reintroduction to Test rugby last week.

Myners’ was very positive as the team began their preparations for Spain.

“The mood in the camp is great and the players are really looking forward to the match. We took several positives from the game against Wales, and there is a desire throughout the squad to improve on that performance this week.”

“We had 56% possession and 47% territory in that match, but we were unable to convert that pressure into points. The players certainly learned that this is the golden rule of Test rugby. The other encouraging aspects we took from that performance were the quality of our defence, breakdowns and lineouts, and we will certainly look to build on that this week.”

The match kicks off at 6:30 pm on Saturday, thereafter the Boks will face Italy in their final Test of the tour.