SPCA to lay criminal complaint against CT motorist filmed driving over geese

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

SPCA to lay criminal complaint against CT motorist filmed driving over geese

SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says a complaint will be laid with the police to ensure the motorist is brought to book.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver shared this image on social media after a motorist killed two baby Egyptian geese in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Jessica Shelver/Facebook.com
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver shared this image on social media after a motorist killed two baby Egyptian geese in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Jessica Shelver/Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's now identified the motorist who was caught on camera driving over two baby Egyptian geese in the Cape Town CBD last week.

The incident was filmed by the Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver.

I just saw this heartless inhumane person kill two ducklings purposefully on the corner of Spin Street and Adderley...

Posted by Jessica Shelver on Friday, 9 November 2018

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, sparking public outrage.

SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says a complaint will be laid with the police to ensure the motorist is brought to book.

“In terms of the punishment under the Animals Protection Act, the accused could be facing imprisonment from between three and 15 years or a fine between R60,000 and R300,000, depending on whether the matter is heard in a regional or district court.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA