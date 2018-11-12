SPCA to lay criminal complaint against CT motorist filmed driving over geese
SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says a complaint will be laid with the police to ensure the motorist is brought to book.
CAPE TOWN - Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's now identified the motorist who was caught on camera driving over two baby Egyptian geese in the Cape Town CBD last week.
The incident was filmed by the Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver.
I just saw this heartless inhumane person kill two ducklings purposefully on the corner of Spin Street and Adderley...Posted by Jessica Shelver on Friday, 9 November 2018
The video has since gone viral on Facebook, sparking public outrage.
“In terms of the punishment under the Animals Protection Act, the accused could be facing imprisonment from between three and 15 years or a fine between R60,000 and R300,000, depending on whether the matter is heard in a regional or district court.”
