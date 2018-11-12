Semenya makes clean sweep at SA Sports Awards
JOHANNESBURG - Multiple record-breaking athlete Caster Semenya made a clean sweep at the South African Sports Awards in Bloemfontein on Sunday night, winning three awards including the coveted Sports Star of the Year accolade.
Semenya enjoyed a remarkable 2018, where she broke various national records across the 400m, 800m and 1,500m events. On the night, she also walked away with the People’s Choice Award and the South African Sports Woman of the Year.
🗣🗣 #Caster is UNstopable, 🗣🗣@caster800m is unbeatable. She is #Womandlainsport personified. She is awarded SPORT WOMAN OF THE YEAR 2018 - 3rd year in succession. #WomandlaInSport #IZINJAZEGAME #SASA2018 @teamsouthafrica @sabcsport @Supersport pic.twitter.com/Ucs2CEIouY— SA Sport Awards (@SASportAwards) November 11, 2018
The other big winners on the night were swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker who won the New Comer of the Year for her efforts in the swimming pool at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.
Congratulations are in order to YOU @Tatjan schoenmaker for winning NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2018. We eagerly await more of your future victories! IZINJAZEGAME #SASA2018 #WomandlaInsport @teamsouthafrica @sabcsport @Supersport pic.twitter.com/A6AYJIam10— SA Sport Awards (@SASportAwards) November 11, 2018
Banyana Banyana were voted as the National Team of the Year for successfully defending their Cosafa Women’s Championship title in Port Elizabeth this year.
Banyana Banyana YOU are THE national soccer team! Congratulations for winning TEAM OF THE YEAR 2018 AWARD! #IZINJAZEGAME #SASA2018 @SAFA_net @sabcsport @Supersport #Womandlainsport pic.twitter.com/N5IUp1xbj2— SA Sport Awards (@SASportAwards) November 11, 2018
