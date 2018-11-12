Popular Topics
SACP: Those involved in VBS Bank looting should be held accountable

Capricorn District Municipality Mayor Gilbert Kganyago, who was linked to the looting of the bank, has been suspended from his job as well as his position as the SACP's provincial secretary.

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that all those involved in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal must be held accountable.

Capricorn District Municipality Mayor Gilbert Kganyago, who was linked to the looting of the bank, has been suspended from his job as well as his position as the SACP's provincial secretary.

He has denied his involvement in the scandal.

WATCH: VBS Bank: 2 top accountants get second chance to appear before SAICA

The party’s Machike Thobejane said: “He is still saying to us he is going to confront the issue and apply for a review but it has taken longer. As it takes longer, the party’s name is getting into disrepute. He must tell the truth and the party must proceed.”

WATCH: Malema: Shivambu did not get any money from VBS Bank

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

