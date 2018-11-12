SACP: Claims of R3m VBS Bank payment baseless
The party has dismissed a 'City Press' report that it was paid to remain silent about the bank's alleged relationship with the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called allegations that it received a R3 million payment from VBS Mutual Bank in exchange for its silence as baseless.
The party has dismissed a City Press report that it was paid to remain silent about the bank's alleged relationship with the Gupta family.
The paper quoted a VBS senior official who claimed that a branch manager at the embattled bank was ordered to make the payment to fund the SACP’s 2017 national congress but the party has denied this.
WATCH: VBS Bank: 2 top accountants get second chance to appear before SAICA
The party says that its finance department has found no trace of a deposit from the bank or its parent company Vele Investment.
Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “Anybody who has been alleged to have done something and that comes to the attention of the party with incontrovertible evidence, then there is no way we will turn our heads the opposite direction. We will look into it and once we are convinced that there is a case, the party will act. But I dismiss unfounded allegations on behalf of the party.”
A South African Reserve Bank report by Advocate Terry Motau has revealed how over 50 companies and individuals looted the bank of almost R2 billion.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Nothing untoward about David Mabuza's Russia trip - Deputy President's office
-
Report: Mabuza in Russia receiving medical treatment for past poisoning incident
-
Big week for Gordhan with Mkhwebane meeting, Zondo Commission appearance
-
DA calls for probe into Bosasa payment to Ramaphosa’s son
-
Plato: Restructuring of mayco portfolios will ease burden on councillors
-
Maimane wants access to secret contract between Ramaphosa’s son & Bosasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.