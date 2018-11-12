SAA allays sale fears following Finance Minster Tito Mboweni's remarks
Speaking at an investor conference in New York earlier this month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said SAA was unlikely to be salvaged and should simply be offloaded.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) has allayed fears that it will be sold or shut down.
The national carrier issued a statement following remarks by the new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
SAA says government, as a shareholder, has not communicated any change in strategy and approach for the future.
Speaking at an investor conference in New York earlier this month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said SAA was unlikely to be salvaged and should simply be offloaded.
SAA reported losses of R5.7 billion and in the MTBPS in October received another R5 billion boost through a special appropriation bill to enable it to settle its debt.
The airline's management says it welcomes the assurance by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament last week, that the airline will remain in business.
It says it also notes that the government is considering various options, which include the possibility of selling a portion to an equity partner.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom warns of power cuts due to low coal stockpiles
-
Oil price climbs after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts
-
MultiChoice sticks to its guns regarding SABC content contracts
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
Rand retreats as dollar surge rattles risk demand
-
Vodacom H1 profit down 13.5%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.