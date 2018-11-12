SAA allays sale fears following Finance Minster Tito Mboweni's remarks

Speaking at an investor conference in New York earlier this month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said SAA was unlikely to be salvaged and should simply be offloaded.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) has allayed fears that it will be sold or shut down.

The national carrier issued a statement following remarks by the new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

SAA says government, as a shareholder, has not communicated any change in strategy and approach for the future.

SAA reported losses of R5.7 billion and in the MTBPS in October received another R5 billion boost through a special appropriation bill to enable it to settle its debt.

The airline's management says it welcomes the assurance by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament last week, that the airline will remain in business.

It says it also notes that the government is considering various options, which include the possibility of selling a portion to an equity partner.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)