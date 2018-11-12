SA govt says ball in Morocco’s court over ambassador

The government says Rabat has yet to answer a request for agreement made 14 years ago by Pretoria.

PRETORIA - South Africa has officially made it clear that the ball is in Morocco’s court if the kingdom wants to return an ambassador to Pretoria.

Morocco’s ambassador to Pretoria packed his bags and left in a huff when South Africa recognised the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic that’s been illegally occupied by the kingdom since 1975.

Since then, Rabat has ignored a request from Pretoria for the agreement for a South African ambassador.

Morocco has been saying it wants to restore top-level relations with South Africa as a heavy-hitter in the African Union it joined last year.

Dirco’s operations chief Mxolisi Nkosi told reporters on Monday that the starting point for any normalisation of relations between Rabat and Pretoria would have to be Morocco replying to the 14-year-old South African request.