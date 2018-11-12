#RandReport: Rand weakens on subdued risk sentiment, stocks fall
At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3775 per dollar, 0.4% weaker than its close on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Monday as a dollar rally dimmed investor appetite for riskier assets, while stocks fell, led by among others Vodacom and market heavyweight Naspers.
At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3775 per dollar, 0.4% weaker than its close on Friday.
The dollar index was up 0.47%.
The dollar rallied to a 16-month high as investors positioned for a Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month and concern about political risks in Europe put pressure on the euro and the pound.
“Strong dollar rally since last week when the Fed came out and said they would likely raise rates in December. Most emerging market currencies were sold-off today and the main drivers are global political and economic factors,” said Treasury One currency dealer Gary van der Westhuizen.
Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 rising 2.5 basis points to 9.225%.
On the bourse, the All Share index fell 1.94% to 52,259 points while the Top-40 index fell 2.07% to 45,928 points.
“It was beginning to look like the worst of the sell-off was over after the U.S. midterms but today indicates we might not be out of the woodworks yet,” said Greg Davies, an equities trader at Cratos Capital, referring to elections in America last Tuesday.
Shares in Vodacom dropped 7.69% to R120.30 after it reported a 13.5% fall in half-year profit on Monday.
Market heavyweight Naspers fell 3.45% to R2,650, in line with Tencent Holdings, in which it has a 31% stake, closing 3.08% lower ahead of its third-quarter earnings release on Wednesday.
British American Tobacco plunged 11.30% to R560.99 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Food and Drug Administration plans to pursue a ban on menthol cigarettes, sending tobacco stocks lower.
More in Business
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
MJC accepts Pick n Pay’s apology after pork-halaal mishap
-
Volkswagen capable of building 50 million electric vehicles
-
SAA allays sale fears following Finance Minster Tito Mboweni's remarks
-
Oil price climbs after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts
-
Eskom warns of power cuts due to low coal stockpiles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.