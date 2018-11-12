Rand retreats as dollar surge rattles risk demand

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Rand retreats as dollar surge rattles risk demand

The momentum that saw the rand pierce the crucial R14.00 technical resistance level was short-lived despite local data suggesting the economy was slowly recovering from recession.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker on Monday, with yield-seeking investors continuing to back the dollar and move out of riskier emerging-market and equity assets dampened by signs of softening demand in China and rate tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.56% weaker at R14.4000 per dollar, buckling from a two-month best of R13.8700 last week, as the greenback accelerated towards a 16-month high.

The momentum that saw the rand pierce the crucial R14.00 technical resistance level was short-lived despite local data suggesting the economy was slowly recovering from recession and bets that the mid-term US election results would tame demand for the dollar.

“From a technical perspective, we recommend keeping an eye on the USDZAR resistance level of R14.40 and the support level of R14.00,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.

An index tracking consumer staples firms in China showed demand fell, while e-commerce giant Alibaba’s 24-hour online retail frenzy “Singles’ Day showed the event’s annual growth dropped to its slowest rate.

Concerns about slowing growth in China, which is among South Africa’s largest trade destination, and the impact of the tariff spat between Beijing and Washington have also kept demand for the rand and other EM currency brittle. Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 rising 5 basis points to 9.25%.

Stocks were set to open flat at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.06%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA