Rand retreats as dollar surge rattles risk demand
The momentum that saw the rand pierce the crucial R14.00 technical resistance level was short-lived despite local data suggesting the economy was slowly recovering from recession.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was weaker on Monday, with yield-seeking investors continuing to back the dollar and move out of riskier emerging-market and equity assets dampened by signs of softening demand in China and rate tightening by the Federal Reserve.
At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.56% weaker at R14.4000 per dollar, buckling from a two-month best of R13.8700 last week, as the greenback accelerated towards a 16-month high.
The momentum that saw the rand pierce the crucial R14.00 technical resistance level was short-lived despite local data suggesting the economy was slowly recovering from recession and bets that the mid-term US election results would tame demand for the dollar.
“From a technical perspective, we recommend keeping an eye on the USDZAR resistance level of R14.40 and the support level of R14.00,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.
An index tracking consumer staples firms in China showed demand fell, while e-commerce giant Alibaba’s 24-hour online retail frenzy “Singles’ Day showed the event’s annual growth dropped to its slowest rate.
Concerns about slowing growth in China, which is among South Africa’s largest trade destination, and the impact of the tariff spat between Beijing and Washington have also kept demand for the rand and other EM currency brittle. Bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 rising 5 basis points to 9.25%.
Stocks were set to open flat at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.06%.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom warns of power cuts due to low coal stockpiles
-
SAA allays sale fears following Finance Minster Tito Mboweni's remarks
-
Oil price climbs after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts
-
MultiChoice sticks to its guns regarding SABC content contracts
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
Vodacom H1 profit down 13.5%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.