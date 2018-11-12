Popular Topics
Presidency urges State Security Minister, staff to stop internal fighting

The 10-member panel appointed by the president in June was set up to investigate several matters including alleged internal divisions within the agency.

FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the new National Executive at the Tuynhuis in Cape Town on 27 February 2018. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has urged State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and staff at the State Security Agency to conduct themselves with integrity while a review panel carries out work on the agency.

The 10-member panel appointed by the president in June was set up to investigate several matters including alleged internal divisions within the agency.

The Presidency says its noted reports on alleged in-fighting within the State Security Agency, as well as plans by Letsatsi-Duba to re-vet agents.

The Sunday Times has reported that a breakaway group is forming within the agency because of the re-vetting process.

Letsatsi Duba is quoted as saying that it was concerning to her when a new management structure was presented, and her authority was challenged.

Those opposed to the re-vetting process have told the paper the minister is simply trying to purge people who she believes were loyal to former director-general, Arthur Fraser, and by extension former President Jacob Zuma.

She has denied this.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

