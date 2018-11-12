Presidency urges State Security Minister, staff to stop internal fighting
The 10-member panel appointed by the president in June was set up to investigate several matters including alleged internal divisions within the agency.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has urged State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and staff at the State Security Agency to conduct themselves with integrity while a review panel carries out work on the agency.
The Presidency says its noted reports on alleged in-fighting within the State Security Agency, as well as plans by Letsatsi-Duba to re-vet agents.
The Sunday Times has reported that a breakaway group is forming within the agency because of the re-vetting process.
Letsatsi Duba is quoted as saying that it was concerning to her when a new management structure was presented, and her authority was challenged.
Those opposed to the re-vetting process have told the paper the minister is simply trying to purge people who she believes were loyal to former director-general, Arthur Fraser, and by extension former President Jacob Zuma.
She has denied this.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
