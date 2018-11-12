Plato: Restructuring of mayco portfolios will ease burden on councillors

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato announced his mayoral committee on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato says mayoral committee portfolios will be restructured from next month to ease the burden on councillors.

He has only retained two members from former mayor Patricia de Lille's team: Xanthea Limberg and JP Smith.

De Lille's "mini-mayors" will be no more.

Plato says that the mayco portfolios as they currently stand will likely be restructured during a full council sitting next month. De Lille's Organisational Development and Transformational Plan will be reviewed.

"For instance, let's say Social Services will stand on its own legs. And looking at Human Settlements, it will then also stand on its own legs. Transport will stand on its own legs, Urban Planning, and Environment will stand then on its own legs."

Plato says this will give councillors more freedom to give all their attention to one portfolio, instead of several different departments.

He adds, he doesn't want to use the term "mini-mayor" but instead refers to the four mayco members as the councillors in charge of oversight in area north, south, east and central.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)