Parly's police portfolio committee to hold public hearing on rural safety

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee will hold a public hearing on rural safety this week.

The police's rural safety plan will come under the microscope on Wednesday.

Organisations such as the African Farmers Association of South Africa, Agri South Africa and Congress of South African Trade Unions will make submissions.

The committee will use the 2017/2018 crime stats as a guide to evaluate the performance of police stations in rural areas.

Committee chairperson, Francois Beukman said: “Rural safety is a very important matter for the committee. We want to especially look at ways of how the community can be involved in helping the police, but also looking at whether the resources of the South African Police Service in rural areas is adequate.”

