NGO Triangle Project creates crisis fund for Tanzania's LGBTI community
The organisation says that it is in contact with activists in that country after Dar es Salaam's Governor Paul Makonda announced a serious anti-gay crack-down last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Local non-governmental organisation Triangle Project has created a crisis fund for LGBTI people in Tanzania.
Makonda threatened to arrest all people suspected of being homosexual.
The Triangle Project's Sharon Cox says they’re working to ensure that the crisis fund is created in a way that ensures the safety of all parties.
“It is them that is telling us what they need, not the other way around. We also have to be so cautious that we do this in ways that don’t compromise the safety of the LGBTI people in Tanzania.”
