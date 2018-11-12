MultiChoice sticks to its guns regarding SABC content contracts

This comes after the Competition Commission has ruled that the channel's distribution agreement was, in fact, a notifiable merger under the Competition Act and should be registered as such.

JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice maintains that its 2013 agreement with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) granting it permission to air two channels was a standard supply agreement and not a merger.

This comes after the Competition Commission has ruled that the channel distribution agreement was, in fact, a notifiable merger under the Competition Act and should be registered as such.

But MultiChoice says it will be challenging this decision.

The commission has recommended that both the SABC and MultiChoice register the agreement as a merger to avoid being in contravention of the Competition Act.

