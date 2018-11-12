MultiChoice sticks to its guns regarding SABC content contracts
This comes after the Competition Commission has ruled that the channel's distribution agreement was, in fact, a notifiable merger under the Competition Act and should be registered as such.
JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice maintains that its 2013 agreement with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) granting it permission to air two channels was a standard supply agreement and not a merger.
But MultiChoice says it will be challenging this decision.
The commission has recommended that both the SABC and MultiChoice register the agreement as a merger to avoid being in contravention of the Competition Act.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
