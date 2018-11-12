Motsoaledi fails to halt ANC branch nominating Gigaba for Parly

EWN understands that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi lost a spirited argument to stop his branch in Limpopo from nominating Malusi Gigaba for Parliament after the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi lost a spirited argument to stop his branch in Limpopo from nominating his fellow Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba, for Parliament after the 2019 elections.

Gigaba was nominated by a regional youth league member at a meeting in Polokwane on Sunday night.

It is understood that Motsoaledi was vehemently opposed to the nomination but was defeated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to take action against Gigaba over the Fireblade Aviation saga.

Sources who attended the Limpopo meeting last night say that Motsoaledi was heckled when he pleaded with members of the Maphoto branch not to nominate Gigaba.

The minister has come under fire after the Public Protector found that he violated the Constitution and the executive members' ethics code when he lied under oath about allowing the Oppenheimers permission to operate a a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to say what action he will take against Gigaba.

EWN has reached out to Motsoaledi for comment but he has not been available.