Modack, Booysen to go on trial over alleged CT nightclub protection racket

Businessman Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged gang kingpin, Jerome Booysen as well as two others will appear in the Cape Town Regional Court.

CAPE TOWN - A group of suspected criminal underworld figures accused of running a protection racket in Cape Town will go on trial on Monday.

They were arrested late last year.

The four accused will enter the dock at the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday morning.

There were originally five but Carl Lackay was shot dead in August.

The men are accused of extortion.

Nafiz Modack is alleged to have headed a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Mother City and coercing businesses to pay them.

This, according to police, has also been plagued by violence.

During the group’s bail application, evidence emerged of an apparent turf war between Modack's security operation and another faction led by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

