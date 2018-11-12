Mkhwebane gives clarity on probe into Gordhan's conduct
The Public Protector has subpoenaed Pravin Gordhan to explain details around the approval of Ivan Pillay's early retirement and package.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she only resorted to serving a subpoena on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan because he ignored her requests on four occasions for him to submit an affidavit to her office.
Gordhan has been asked to appear before Mkhwebane on Wednesday to answer questions related to the early retirement granted to former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to this pension payout but their charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed there was no wrongdoing.
Advocate Mkhwebane says in a statement, she has written to Gordhan on four occasions between February and July this year.
She says she asked the minister to respond to the allegation that he irregularly approved Pillay’s retirement, bought off his pension balance and later allowed him to be re-employed by the Sars.
Mkhwebane says she subpoenaed the minister after he failed to provide a response in correspondence.
However, she stresses that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and that she expects nothing but co-operation from public officials in her investigations.
Referring to the withdrawn criminal case, Mkhwebane says her mandate is to investigate impropriety and maladministration which is not necessarily criminal in nature.
