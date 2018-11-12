MJC accepts Pick n Pay’s apology after pork-halaal mishap

An emergency meeting was held on Friday after pictures taken of pork being stored in the same freezer as halaal poultry went viral last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council's Halaal Trust has accepted an apology from the Tokai Pick n Pay for possibly contravening standards at the store.

An emergency meeting was held on Friday after pictures taken of pork being stored in the same freezer as halaal poultry went viral last week.

A new employee is said to be to blame for the mishap.

It's understood the new employee, who is not Muslim, moved the poultry and yogurt out of the freezer reserved for Halaal products to the general freezer at the insistence of an electrician. This was so that he could do maintenance work.

The MJC's Mishka Daries said: "Pick n Pay has assured us that they've removed the products from the premises with immediate effect. We can confirm they've acted swiftly by securing and wrapping the halaal products in the non-halaal storage and removed it as its premises, writing it off as a financial loss."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)