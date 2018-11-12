Popular Topics
Masutha quits Black Leopards job

The resignation comes after Lidoda Duvha’s poor run of form lately, including their 3-1 loss to Cape Town City away on Sunday.

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha. Picture: Blackleopardsfc.com
Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha. Picture: Blackleopardsfc.com
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

The resignation comes after Lidoda Duvha’s poor run of form lately, including their 3-1 loss to Cape Town City away on Sunday.

The Limpopo outfit were promoted to the Absa Premiership this season after winning the playoff series but have yet again struggled in top-flight football and they languish in the bottom two spots of the league table.

No replacement has yet been named for Masutha.

