Masutha quits Black Leopards job
JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has resigned from his position with immediate effect.
The resignation comes after Lidoda Duvha’s poor run of form lately, including their 3-1 loss to Cape Town City away on Sunday.
Joel Masutha resigned today from his position as Head Coach of Black Leopards FC. issued by spokesperson : Ramunenyiwa Berry— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) November 12, 2018
The Limpopo outfit were promoted to the Absa Premiership this season after winning the playoff series but have yet again struggled in top-flight football and they languish in the bottom two spots of the league table.
No replacement has yet been named for Masutha.
