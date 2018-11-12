Masutha quits Black Leopards job

The resignation comes after Lidoda Duvha’s poor run of form lately, including their 3-1 loss to Cape Town City away on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

The resignation comes after Lidoda Duvha’s poor run of form lately, including their 3-1 loss to Cape Town City away on Sunday.

Joel Masutha resigned today from his position as Head Coach of Black Leopards FC. issued by spokesperson : Ramunenyiwa Berry — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) November 12, 2018

The Limpopo outfit were promoted to the Absa Premiership this season after winning the playoff series but have yet again struggled in top-flight football and they languish in the bottom two spots of the league table.

No replacement has yet been named for Masutha.